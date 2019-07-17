The Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin is the recipient of this year’s Restaurant Week, and the organization will receive a $5,000 donation.
The organization, which conducts research to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s, will receive a $5,000 donation from Lake Geneva Country Meats for obtaining the most votes for this year’s award.
As part of Restaurant Week, which was held June 1 through June 9, diners at participating restaurants voted for which organization should receive the donation. Other organizations that were in the running include Lake Geneva Food Pantry, MyTeam Triumph, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association and New Beginnings.
Rebecca Buretta, donor relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said the money will be used to help fund Alzheimer’s research and support programs in Walworth County.
“Through our outreach with doctors and one-on-one care consultations with family members, we’re able to assist with early intervention and help families prepare for the journey,” Buretta said in a press release.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is pleased with the number of people who attended Restaurant Week and voted for the organizations.
“What I love about this culinary event is you get to do good simply by voting for a charity after you’ve enjoyed a terrific meal,” Klett said in the press release. “It gets people thinking about paying it forward in their lives, too.”
Restaurant Week has been held since 2015. Past recipients of the charity award include Agape House for Girls, Lakeland Animal Shelter and Kisses from Keegan and Friends.