Area ski hills operating with COVID protections

“I am confident that the ski industry will continue to lead by example during these incredibly dynamic times,” she said in the statement. “Everything has changed – except for our industry’s guiding principle: We always have, and always will, put the health and safety of our staff, guests and communities first.”

The Alpine Valley Ski Resort, which opened on Dec. 5, has implemented similar policies like arranging ski lift lines in ways that allow for social distancing, limiting indoor gatherings and allowing individual riders to take a ski lift alone.

According to the ski resort’s website, tailgating will not be allowed in the resort’s parking lot. The website’s procedures and restrictions page states that only individuals who arrived at the ski hill together should gather and that groups should be made up of no more than 10 people from two households.

Among new sanitary and social distancing procedures, the Wilmot Mountain ski hill, which opened on Dec. 18, will not be accepting any cash payments throughout the season. All transactions from the resort, restaurants, hotel or ski school will need to be made either online or in-person with a card.

The resort’s full-service dining areas will continue to operate through the season but bar service will be limited to prepackaged beverages.

