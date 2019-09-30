The Geneva Lakes Arts Foundation is bringing its art supplies out to the community to give other organizations an opportunity to explore their creative side.
The arts foundation has established an art mentoring program in which participating artists visit other nonprofit groups to allow their members to work on art projects.
Participants work on a specific project, and the foundation’s volunteer artists offer assistance as mentors.
“It’s really taking our member artists and their skill sets and giving back to the community,” arts foundation member Eileen Streu said.
The foundation conducted a mentoring program this summer during Camp One Step’s Sibling Camp at Conference Point Center in Williams Bay. The camp was for children who have siblings battling cancer. Artist mentors worked with about 90 children between the ages of 10 to 19.
Artist Pam Ring, who served as a mentor, said the program allows children to express their emotions about cancer.
“You could see their anger at the disease, and it comes out that way,” Ring said. “It’s nice to be able to give them that attention.”
The foundation also participated in the sibling camp in 2018, and has been asked to return next year.
The foundation hosted a similar mentoring program last summer at the Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien. There, artists worked with 15 children between the ages of 2 and 18 who were living at the shelter.
Streu said the program gave children an opportunity to forget about their homelessness for a brief while.
“These kids just have fun,” she said. “They say, ‘What are we supposed to draw?’ And we say, ‘Whatever you want.’”
Beth Tallon, spokeswoman for the agency that oversees the Twin Oaks Shelter, said she enjoyed seeing the visiting artists interact with kids.
“The mentors were able to work with the students individually, which was great,” she said.
Tallon said the children were asked to work on a painting about what the word “home” meant to them. She said the experience gave the children a creative outlet to express their feelings.
“One girl did a beautiful picture of a house, and then she spread back paint over it,” Tallon said. “I think she was painting her emotions.”
Nikki Marsicano, another participating artist in the program said she enjoys working with the children and exposing them to art.
“We let their creativity flow,” Marsicano said. “We’re not there to teach them. We’re there to be a support.”
Streu said she hopes to offer art mentoring to other nonprofits, including those that serve adults. She said the art foundation will supply the materials as long as host organizations can provide a location.
“I’m enthused about the program,” she said. “We have lovely people who want to do this and give back.”
Marsicano said she agrees with expanding the program.
“Our mission is to bring arts to the community,” she said. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or not, you can be creative.”
Ring said she and other members of the foundation host other art programs throughout the region. She said she recently taught a program at an assistant living facility where residents made wooden pumpkin collages.
“It’s just not giving them something to do for an hour,” Ring said. “It allows them to be creative and do something they can be proud of.”