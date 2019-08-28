Police officer Theon Ward will become a familiar face at Badger High School this school year.
The Lake Geneva police officer has been named the new school resource officer at Badger, which means he will be patrolling the campus every school day throughout the academic year.
“From the first day of school until the last day of school, I will be at the school,” Ward said. “That will be my assignment.”
Ward is succeeding Kara Richardson, who served at Badger previously and had a hand in implementing about $300,000 in state-funded security improvements to guard against mass shootings.
Badger Interim Principal Jennifer Straus said Ward has interacted well with students and staff during past visits to Badger, and she welcomes him to campus.
“I’m excited to have him on board,” Straus said. “He’s just a really fine officer. I look forward to working with him.”
Ward has worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department since 2007. He previously worked for the Town of Geneva Police Department, starting in 2004.
He has experience working with students, as he served as a school resource officer previously at Lake Geneva Middle School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Eastview Elementary School. He taught a program to fifth-grade students encouraging them not to drink or smoke.
“I think a positive interaction with the police is very important for students,” he said. “That was my role at the elementary schools, and it still will be my role at the high school.”
After the school year, Ward will assume other patrol duties elsewhere in the city.
Richardson likewise is being rotated to other police duties.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said Richardson is returning to patrol duty after working as a school resource officer for six years. Gritzner said the department rotates assignments to give other officers an opportunity with students.
Gritzner said he believes Ward will do a good job at Badger because he interacts well with students.
“He has great rapport with kids,” Gritzner said.
Ward said with all the mass shootings that have occurred at schools and elsewhere in recent years, it is important for schools to have a police presence on campus.
“A school is where you should feel safe to be able to concentrate on your ABC’s rather than your safety,” he said. “I should be the one concerned with that — not the kids.”
Ward’s initial goals at Badger are to develop a positive relationship with students and to work with staff on providing a safe learning environment.
Even for students who get into trouble, Ward hopes to have a good relationship with them.
“That’s just the way I’m going to handle this job,” he said. “Even though you messed up, I’m not going to keep bringing it up.”
Ward said he became familiar with Badger during times when he filled in for Richardson. He praised Badger for having a good staff and administrative team.
“They have open-door policies, which if you have questions and concerns, they will listen to you,” he said. “If they have concerns, they come to us and we can figure it out together.”
Ward said he hopes to maintain a relationship with students even after they graduate from Badger.
“My biggest goal,” he said, “is to have 25-year-olds in seven years come up to me and say, ‘Hey, Officer Ward.’ That would be a great feeling, I think.”