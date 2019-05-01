Badger High School’s upcoming spring play will have a bit of mystery and a feel of the unknown.
The school’s theater department is presenting “Trapped” at 7 p.m. May 2, May 3 and May 4 in the school’s recital hall, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
The play will be presented in a documentary style and is based on the fictional account of supernatural events during, of all things, a high school play in a community in California.
Besides the on-stage acting, the cast members also present video scenes of events that possibly occurred as a result of the California stage play incident.
“It’s a play within a play,” director Andrew Stoltenberg said. “There’s interviews and flashbacks. There will be video footage and recreation of scenes to kind of relive that event.”
Stoltenberg said “Trapped” is a different type of play than what is usually performed at Badger. The theater department usually presents comedies, musicals or dramas, but rarely does it present a play that could be considered a horror story.
“It’s got kind of a ‘Twilight Zone’ feel to it,” he said. “It’s more unsettling than scary, per se.”
Senior performer Arturo Aranda said he has performed in several Badger productions, but this is the first time he has been involved with something like “Trapped.”
“It’s always exciting to do something new. It’s a different role for me,” Aranda said. “I’ve usually done a comedy role. Doing a scary role, it’s fun to do.”
The cast of 38 actors has been working on the play since the first week of April. Stoltenberg said because of the nature of the play, “Trapped” has been more difficult to rehearse than previous productions.
“Because it does not run in any sort of chronological order, it’s strange to try to rehearse it,” he said.
Stage manager Abby Patterson, also a senior, said even though “Trapped” is more difficult to work on than other productions, she has welcomed the challenge.
“This production is very unique,” Patterson said. “It gives me a good sense of leadership and responsibility.”
For some of the actors, being involved with “Trapped” has been bittersweet, as it will be their final performance of their high school career.
Aranda said he has enjoyed being involved with theater throughout high school. Besides “Trapped,” he has performed in “Mamma Mia,” “Oklahoma” and “A Time for Love,” as well as two one-act plays, “The Firecracker Incident” and “The Death of Harry Houdini.”
“It’s just nice to be in every production that I could possibly be in before I graduated,” he said. “It’s been a fun experience.”
Patterson has been a stage manager for several productions. She has enjoyed being involved with the school’s theater program and interacting with the other students.
“I think there’s a big sense of unity throughout the department,” she said. “We’re all really close.”
Stoltenberg said the final play of the school year is always difficult because he knows it will be the last time he will be working with some of the students.
“This play is so different than anything we’ve done,” he said, “that it’s kind of fun to experience that with them.”
Tickets for “Trapped” are $5 and can be purchased by calling 262-348-2000. Each performance will be limited to 175 audience members.
Stoltenberg said he does not want to reveal too many details about the story, because he wants audience members to figure it out for themselves.
“I think they’re going to be surprised,” he said. “But if a play can make you feel, it’s succeeding.”