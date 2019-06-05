Classroom instruction at Badger High School no longer is confined indoors.
Matthew Geils, a graduating senior, has transformed an unused courtyard area into an outdoor classroom for teachers and students who want to take their education out in the great wide open.
Geils worked on the project throughout his senior year as part of his leadership dynamics class.
Geils, who was the only senior in leadership dynamics, looked at the unused courtyard near the center of campus, and he visualized the potential for outdoor learning.
“The outdoor classroom seemed like something that would be possible to complete with one person,” he said. Referring to himself and his supporters, he added: “It was an unused area, and we felt it was something we would like to improve.”
Badger Principal Russ Tronsen said he was impressed by the work that Geils put into the project.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of Matthew,” Tronsen said. “It was a big task for him to take on.”
In future school years, the classroom will be available to teachers who want to schedule time with their students out in the fresh air. A system has been established for teachers to schedule outdoor classroom time on a first-come first-serve basis.
The classroom has not received as much use as Geils had hoped, because of the recent rainy weather.
“A lot of classes have expressed an interest,” he said. “Sadly, the weather we’ve been having lately has been a little bit poor.”
Emily Koltz, the school’s leadership dynamics instructor, called the new outdoor classroom a welcome addition to campus, adding that she suspects it will get a lot of use.
Koltz applauded Geils for what she said was the “smoothest” leadership dynamics project in recent memory.
“I think the final product speaks for itself,” she said. “The feedback from students, teachers and community members about the outdoor classroom has been all positive.”
Geils raised about $3,500 for the project to purchase equipment and supplies, conducting several fundraisers and collecting donations from area businesses and organizations.
He used the money to cover the courtyard with mulch, to equip the new classroom with tables that can be converted into benches, and to hang a white board.
Geils said raising money and getting approval for the the project was a learning experience.
“I got to learn about many different skills that you wouldn’t learn in a typical class,” he said.
After he obtained all the needed materials, volunteers helped in setting up the classroom.
Geils has been involved with leadership dynamics since his freshman year. Last year, he and other students wrote a children’s book entitled, “A Day Downtown,” which was about the Lake Geneva community. The book was distributed to first-grade students in Lake Geneva to help promote early reading.
The leadership dynamics program challenges students to work on projects that will benefit the school district or the community in general.
“The premise is that it has to be beneficial to the whole community and not just a small segment of it,” Koltz said. “Matthew is quite humble about all of this, so it’s made it so much more enjoyable to work with him.”
Besides leadership dynamics, Geils has been involved with the school’s football team and swim team. He also was a member of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA’s swim team.
After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study accounting.
Koltz said Geils is a hard-working student, so she is confident that he will be successful.
Recounting his outdoor classroom project, she said: “I really enjoy his initiative. He did all the work, really — the physical labor and contacting all the people necessary to get it done.”