Several area families in need will have extra meals, thanks to a group of Badger High School students.
About 90 students gathered in the school’s main gymnasium April 17 to pack about 18,000 meals for the Meals of Hope program.
The event was hosted by the Badger High School FFA.
The meals, which were sent to food panties throughout Walworth County, included macaroni and cheese, pasta with tomato sauce, soy chicken and vegetables, bean and rice casserole, and oatmeal with diced apples.
Candice Franks, Badger High School FFA co-adviser and argri-science instructor, said she was pleased at the number of students who volunteered to help pack the meals.
“It’s for a good cause,” Franks said. “There’s definitely a need in our local area.”
Meals of Hope, based is Naples, Florida, provides packaged meals for needy families throughout the United States. The organization ships supplies for meal-packing events to allow community groups to help families in their areas.
Local groups are asked to choose a location, find volunteers, select a date, and raise money before conducting an event. The cost to host an event is 25 cents per meal.
Representatives from Meals of Hope help host groups train volunteers to package the meals.
Franks said several Badger High School FFA students learned about the Meals for Hope program while attending a national FFA convention about two years ago in Washington D.C.
“They packed meals there, and they brought the idea back here to Badger High School,” Franks said.
The FFA students had been raising money for the past two years to host the meal-packing event, which costed about $4,500. The students conducted fundraisers at local restaurants, and hosted goat yoga classes to help raise the money.
Badger FFA President Laura Speckman said the amount of time it took to raise the money was worth it.
“I think it’s really cool to be able to do it here in the school,” Speckman said. “It helps the community.”
Cole Deering, another participant, said he enjoyed having the opportunity to take time out of his school day to participate in the program.
“It’s nice to help people,” Deering said. “When you have an opportunity to do it during school, it’s amazing to take advantage of it.”
Ashlyn Welch said participating in the meal-packing event allowed her to help others, while spending time with her friends.
“I think it’s fun,” Welch said. “It’s nice to be able to do it with friends and know you’re doing it for a good cause.”