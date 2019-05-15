A Badger High School teacher is getting two national awards for helping students learn the value of making a difference in their community.
Deanna Giovingo has been awarded the Master Adviser Award and the National Spirit of Advising Award from the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Giovingo will receive the awarded at the organization’s National Leadership Conference between June 30 and July 4 in Anaheim, California.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national organization for students who are studying family and consumer science-related courses.
Giovingo, who has served as Badger’s faculty adviser for four years, said she is honored to receive the national awards.
“I just quietly do what I need to do to empower students to help them be successful,” she said. “It was a surprise.”
Giovingo became eligible for the national awards after earning state awards last month.
Badger High School Principal Russ Tronsen nominated her for special honors.
“Mrs. Giovingo is a dedicated educator and an exemplary adviser,” Tronsen said.
In addition to Giovingo’s awards, students from the Badger High School chapter will be participating in a road safety assessment competition during the national conference in California.
The students became eligible for the competition based on a report they presented to the Walworth County Traffic Commission last year a new traffic light at a busy intersection near Badger.
Badger’s FCCLA chapter has about 10 members.
Tronsen said Giovingo is deserving of the national awards.
“I know what a true distinction this honor bestows,” he said. “It is awarded to only the best of the best.”
Giovingo has worked at Badger for 23 years.
As an alumnus who graduated from Badger in 1987, Giovingo said she has enjoyed her time at Badger.
“I just can’t see any other place to teach,” she said. “I’m really not one to count down the number of days left to go in a school year. I just enjoy what I’m doing.”