The Baker House has been sold after being on the market for several months, and the new owner is planning some changes.
Roland Wolff, co-owner of Carefree Boat Club of Lake Geneva, has purchased the historic hotel property located at 327 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.
The sale was finalized April 20.
Wolff said he is excited about taking over the Baker House.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” he said. “That’s why I purchased it.”
Andrew Fritz, the previous owner, said he expects that Wolff will do a good job taking over the business. Fritz had been trying to sell the Baker House since last year.
A public auction was held Nov. 30, but nobody submitted a bid on an opening price that was set at $1.9 million at the time.
“I’m excited for the future of the house,” Fritz said. “I think Roland will do a good job.”
Wolff said he plans to continue to operate the hotel and tavern, but he is looking to establish a new type of restaurant, which has yet to be determined.
“I plan to carry on the tradition that Andrew put into it,” Wolff said. “I plan to put it into good use.”
Fritz said he looks forward to seeing what type of restaurant Wolff will create.
“Everything will stay as it is right now,” Fritz said.
Wolff plans to maintain the current staff at the Baker House, which includes 10 employees.
Wolff has operated the boat club from the Baker House pier for the past four years. Club members pay a fee to have access to a boat for fishing, water sports or traveling around Geneva Lake. Wolff also operates boat clubs in Delavan and Milwaukee.
Wolff said he hopes members of his boat club will stay at the Baker House hotel. He acknowledged that it will be his first experience in the hotel business.
“This has not been my main concentration,” he said. “But we’re talking about a five-room hotel and not a 500-room hotel.”
Neither side would disclose the sale price, although Fritz said it was less than the $1.8 million that he had hoped to get for the property. He purchased the Baker House in 2010 for $1.85 million.
“I wish I would have gotten it for the price that he did,” Fritz said. “It was a great deal.”
Fritz had announced in early April that Wolff had expressed an interest in purchasing the property. Details had to be worked out before the sale was finalized.
“There were delays and challenges during the extended sales process, contract period, primarily due to the uniqueness of the property,” Fritz said.
The Baker House was constructed in 1885 as a private residence and later was converted into a hotel. The building features five guest rooms, a restaurant with seating for about 90 people, a cocktail lounge, a library, a wrap-around porch and more than 100 feet of lakefront with a boat pier.
Fritz also owns the nearby Maxwell Mansion restaurant, and he is considering selling that property, too.
“When I’m ready, I will put it on the market,” he said. “It will take some time to do that. Maxwell Mansion is my jewel right now.”