Big Balloon Build coming to Lake Geneva in April 2023

Big Balloon Build director Stuart Davies, a resident of Wales in the United Kingdom, is bringing the event to Lake Geneva in April 2023, hosted by Wisconsin Balloon Décor. The first ever Big Balloon Build event in the U.S. is coming to Indiana in April of this year.

The venue and a specific date in April of 2023 for the event here have yet to be announced.

”It is far away from now, but we’re in the planning process right now,” Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Décor, said. Wisconsin Balloon Décor is located in Lake Geneva.

Big Balloon Build events have taken place over in the UK a couple times, according to Meyer, but this coming April 2022 will be first event ever in the U.S. with Lake Geneva being the second next year.

“It’s bringing a bunch of balloons and balloon artists together to help a local charity raise funds,” she said. “We basically create this once in a lifetime installation and then gift it to a local charity for them to use in all different ways. It’s really up the charity on how they utilize the big installation.”

The installation of the builds will usually include a display of some kind around the local communities.

“It’s so hard to even explain,” she said. “Every wall, inch of ceiling, everything will be covered in balloons.”

Meyer noted another goal for the Big Balloon Build is the highlighting of local communities.

“It brings in all these artists and we get to show off our local town,” she said.

Around 60 balloon artists from all over the world plan to be in an attendance for the 2023 event.

“It’s exciting that we get to do something on this scale. No one company could ever do anything like this. We have the manufacturers behind us and lots of people involved. To be part of the crew and also to be hosting it is super exciting.”

Meyer will be doing her first balloon build for event in Indiana this year.

Much of the planning for next year is still yet to be finalized, but the 2023 event will be sponsored by Kunes RV and Auto Group.

“We’re going to roll with that and do a theme of the great outdoors,” she said. “It’ll be like camping, big balloon trees, big balloon RV’s, animals and forests. It’s going to be a lot fun.”

