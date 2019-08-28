One the best known organizations helping children in the Lake Geneva region is stepping forward to tackle the difficult issue of human trafficking.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin has developed a program to assist human trafficking survivors by pairing them with specially trained volunteer mentors.
It is a new twist on the traditional role of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and it could become a model for other affiliates throughout the country to assert themselves on human trafficking.
Julie Novak, a national vice president of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said she is not aware of another local chapter that has reached out to human trafficking survivors in the same way.
“I think it’s really innovative,” Novak said. “It’s something that we have an interest in nationally.”
The local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters serves about 200 children in the counties of Walworth, Rock, Dodge and Jefferson. For more than 40 years, the group has paired volunteer mentors with children in need of positive role models.
The local group is one of about 250 affiliates nationwide serving 150,000 kids.
The new initiative directed at human trafficking survivors — known as E3: Encourage, Empower, Energize — was organized with input from local law enforcement, social services and other experts.
Adult volunteers, especially women, are being recruited now to be trained as mentors.
Pam Carper, executive director of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, said volunteers will receive special training to help them understand children who are emerging from prostitution, pornography or other forms of human trafficking.
Carper said although Big Brothers Big Sisters is no stranger to children who have survived trauma or abuse, this is the first time the group has moved so aggressively to immerse itself in combating a specific societal ill.
“This one is special — no question about it,” she said.
Human trafficking, which is generally defined as exploitation of another person for commercial gain, includes not only prostitution and pornography, but also strip clubs, migrant labor camps, sweatshops and domestic servitude.
The problem has exploded into social consciousness in recent years as the internet has made it easier for traffickers to find and exploit more victims.
Angela Rabbitt, a physician at Tree House Family and Child Center in Elkhorn, said she is impressed that the local Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate is going after human trafficking head-on.
Rabbitt said trafficking survivors often are reluctant to accept help from police, doctors or others, but they are more likely to connect with a mentor who they regard as a peer. For children who have grown up in abusive environments, she added, the Big Brothers Big Sisters formula is well structured to help victims break free from their abusers.
“That could make a huge difference,” she said.
Rabbitt, a physician at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, served recently alongside Carper on a statewide task force on human trafficking.
Carper, whose local Big Brothers affiliate has offices in Delavan and Watertown, said she began talking with police about the E3 program concept three years ago. After much discussion and planning, the program was launched last year.
Mentors receive four to six hours of specialized training on how to interact with human trafficking survivors. Trainers emphasize that mentors should move slowly and cautiously in trying to gain a child’s trust.
“We don’t want it to be forced,” Carper said. “It has to come naturally.”
In addition, all mentors undergo the same background checks that are conducted on other Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers.
Children generally are referred to the program by family members, school staffers, hospital employees, church leaders or others.
Of the first 10 or 12 trafficking survivors paired up with mentors, Carper said, there have been some who dropped out. But there also have been some success stories for whom the mentoring relationship seems to be making a positive impact.
All but one of the early participants have been girls.
Of the success stories, Carper said: “They feel good about about where they are — or they’re beginning to. We have to be very patient.”
Novak said the Florida-based Big Brothers Big Sisters national headquarters is pursuing federal funding to try duplicating the South Central Wisconsin model elsewhere in the country.
Novak said she is certain that Big Brothers Big Sisters could make a difference in the fight to curtail human trafficking. Although it is something new, she said, it also is a logical extension of the basic mentoring concept that has been the Big Brothers Big Sisters calling card for more than 100 years.
“We want to serve kids that need us,” she said. “It’s amazing to see the power of someone caring.”
How to help
For information about volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 262-728-8865 or visit www.bbbs4kids.org.