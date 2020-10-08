Big Foot student performs well in National Merit program

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School senior Jacob Laing has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, advancing further than any other Big Foot student in the yearly competition.

Receiving about 1.5 million entries each year, the program awards Commended Student status to about two percent of students nationally, or about 34,000 students.

Laing fell just short of being selected as a semifinalist in the running for a Merit Scholarship Awards, a designation given to about 16,000 students in the country. Ultimately, 7,600 students chosen as National Merit Scholars receive scholarships worth $2,500 or more.

Despite being ineligible for National Merit Scholarships, students who attain Commended Student status may still be chosen for program scholarships sponsored by private businesses or corporations.

Big Foot Principal Jeremy Anderson said he presented Laing with the letter of commendation at the school with little fanfare because of the coronavirus pandemic. The principal said he would have liked to honor Laing’s impressive achievement in a larger forum, but he noted that the coronavirus prevents most such gatherings and assemblies.

“It’s a big deal, but we had to do it in a small way,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.