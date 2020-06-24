Boat inspectors stay busy in new Geneva Lake program

“Just talking to people, making them more aware of the program, and just taking a little seaweed off — that’s all you need to do,” Cranny said.

Cranny said he was surprised this was the first year for such a program on Geneva Lake. He wished it had been implemented earlier, before invasive species like starry stonewort came to the lake.

Peters said with increased traffic coming to the lake from areas where coronavirus restrictions are more prominent, the program came at a good time. He added that some boaters have been coming to Geneva Lake from other lakes with no-wake policies.

“Not only are they coming up here to get away from the restrictions of the pandemic down in Illinois, but they’re also coming up because conditions on their boating lake aren’t as good as Lake Geneva,” he said.

Peters said at the end of the summer season, the survey information will be gathered and used to develop an approach to next year’s program. With so many repeat visitors to the lake, Peters said, inspectors may not need to spend as much time at launches once boaters build good habits of checking their boats for plant life.

