Bottle cap sculptures “Cappy” and “Millie” are now proud parents and dog owners.
Sculptor Ken Biging of Lake Geneva has completed his bottle cap sculpture family by giving “Cappy” and “Millie” two children, “Bud” and “Ginger,” as well as a dog named “Rusty.”
“Bud” is made out of Budweiser-brand bottle caps, while “Ginger” is made out of red bottle caps. “Rusty” is a smaller sculpture made out of random product bottle caps.
The bottle cap family currently is housed at Foley’s Bar & Grill, W3905 State Highway 50.
“They’re quite a sight — all four of them together,” Biging said.
The sculptures have been housed at Foley’s ever since “Cappy” was created more than a year ago.
Dorian Foley, co-owner of the bar and restaurant, said the sculptures have gotten quite bit of attention from customers.
“People stop and look and wonder about them,” she said. “People like to have their pictures taken with them.”
Foley said she also is happy that customers have respected the sculptures and have not damaged them.
“Nobody has touched them,” she said.
Next up is an effort to get the bottle cap family into the Guinness Book of World Records for artwork with the most bottle caps.
Each sculpture is about 6 feet tall and includes about 30,000 bottle caps, so the grand total is 120,000 — plus the dog.
Biging said the process of seeking a place in the Guinness Book of World Records involves an application and inspection.
“I’m going to do it, because I doubt anybody else has got a bottle cap family like this,” he said.
“I don’t really care about the record so much,” he added. “It just seems like a fun thing to do.”
Biging started the bottle cap sculpture project in 2017 with “Cappy,” a full-sized man featuring bottle caps from different beer products.
The artist later decided to give “Cappy” a female companion named “Millie,” made out of Miller product bottle caps. He then decided to create an entire family.
Each sculpture took about six months to complete.
The most difficult part was collecting bottle caps. He said he received bottle caps from various local drinking establishments, including Foley’s, Anthony’s Steakhouse, Pirate’s Cove, Thumbs Up, In the Drink and Mar’s Resort.
“The gathering process was a little slow,” he said.
He originally intended to make the two children sculptures smaller, but he could not find smaller interior parts, including boat buoys used as the heads.
On the outside, the sculptures are decorated with their own apparel.
“Cappy” has a pipe and is carrying a beer bottle. “Millie” is wearing a Milwaukee Brewers baseball cap on her head. “Bud” has a watch and is carrying a skateboard. “Ginger” is holding a teddy bear and carrying a purse and “Rusty’s” leash.
“They have taken on a life of their own,” Biging said.
Biging said he plans to keep the sculptures at Foley’s for the time being, and he is glad that they have been well-received from patrons. He gets a kick out out of how much buzz his artwork has created.
“They’re probably more famous than I’ll ever be,” he said.
Completing the bottle cap family is somewhat bittersweet for the artist.
“It feels good, but it’s a little disappointing,” he said. “The fun is in the process of making it.”
Biging said he still has several garbage cans full of bottle caps.
Even though he does not plan to add to the family, he is considering a 10-foot-fall “Cappy” replica, or maybe a large draft horse.
However, he said he plans to take a break from creating bottle cap sculptures for the time being.
“I’m not going to do anything until the fall,” Biging said. “It’s just too time-consuming.”