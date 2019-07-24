Work is getting a belated start to transform downtown Lake Geneva’s old First Baptist Church building into a new craft brewery.
Daniel Schuld, who last year purchased the former church property at 727 Geneva St., says his brewery project has been slowed by state permit delays.
A grand opening once planned for summer has been pushed back to November, although an outdoor beer garden might start serving customers sooner than that.
Schuld hopes to open the outdoor beer garden at the back of the building in September. The beer garden would offer craft beers, hard seltzers and lighter alcoholic beverages.
Construction crews in recent weeks have begun work on the property, removing trees, installing fencing and repairing the roof.
Not everyone associated with the brewery project is happy about how things are getting started.
Harold Johnson, owner of building tenant Breadloaf Bookshop, said the roof work has caused disruption to his business.
“There’s water on top of my books,” Johnson said. “It’s destroying my books.
Schuld said he was aware of damage at the book shop, but he called the damage minor.
John Bogan, owner of the Lake Geneva School of Cooking, another tenant, said the roof repair work will not have much effect on his business.
“They agreed to work on the other side of the building first, and then on my side of the building,” Bogan said.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved plans for the brewery Feb. 25, authorizing a new project in a former church property that had operated most recently as a retail center with many vacant spaces.
Bogan said he is looking forward to the brewery and the renovations that are planned for the property.
“The building is in need of some infusion and some repairs,” he said.
Schuld said he plans to the cooking school and bookstore as tenants, and also to add more tenants once the brewery becomes established.
“We’re doing what a lot of businesses do, and that’s open gradually,” the Chicago-area business owner said.
Schuld said he plans to have the brewery open for business in November. He had hoped to open this summer, but some of the interior renovation work was delayed because he needed to obtain state permits before beginning the work, which took about three months.
Some work that Schuld plans during the upcoming months includes repairing the entrance ramps, renovating the restrooms and installing a new heating and air conditioning system.
“It’s coming along,” he said. “We’re excited about the project.”
Johnson said several types of businesses could go into the building in the future. He said he would like to see a collectible store that sells baseball cards or game cards.
Bogan said not only will the brewery benefit the cooking school, but his business could benefit the brewery as well.
“I think he might be getting some business from some of our guests,” Bogan said. “The building has had limited customers during the past five years. I think there will be an uptick in traffic in the building.”
Besides different shops, Johnson would like the brewery to host special events.
“He hasn’t picked my brain yet, but I would like to see him show some classic films or silent movies — something that would not interfere with the business,” Johnson said.
Schuld plans to make some of his craft beers available at local restaurants.
“In the beginning, we couldn’t do that, because we wouldn’t be able to keep up with demand for that,” he said.
Schuld said he is looking forward to getting the renovations completed and the brewery open to the public.
“I wish it was coming along a little faster,” he said. “But the finish line is close.”