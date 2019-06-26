The old Brick & Mortar building is staying put in Lake Geneva’s Maple Park Historic District.
Store owner Thomas George said he has changed his mind about demolishing or moving the building located at 832 Geneva St.
Instead, the business owner plans to renovate the building and continue operating it as his furniture and home decor outlet.
“We came up with a plan that will keep the building where it’s at,” he said. “I think we came up with the best solution for the community.”
Ken Etten, chairman for the Historic Preservation Commission, said he and other members of the commission were happy to hear the store would remain a part of the Maple Park district.
“We’re glad that Tom has considered this option,” Etten said.
George last year upset some historic preservation advocates by moving to demolish the Geneva Street building so that he could replace it with a new two-story furniture store with a coffee shop.
After running into opposition, George struck a deal with an outside developer to move the building across town.
George said the deal with developer Terence Pisano “fell through,” although he did not elaborate.
“We felt this ended up being the best solution,” he said. “It’s evolving a commercial building, and that’s the way it should be.”
Pisano could not be reached for comment.
After George presented new plans for renovation of the storefront, members of the city plan commission June 17 unanimously approved the plans.
City Planner Michael Slavney said he was glad to see a strategy that would save the Brick & Mortar property.
“Thank you for coming back with the building intact,” Slavney told George.
The building was the original Brick & Mortar location and has stayed in business since George opened a larger, newer outlet on the other side of downtown.
Under the new renovation plan, George intends to extend exterior porches in the front and back of the building to put them at ground level to make the building more handicapped-accessible.
George said the front porch currently includes a ramp, but it does not provide enough access for electric wheelchairs or self-driven units.
A handicapped-accessible turn will be installed near the entrance of the building.
“That access will allow — for the first time in the building’s history — access to the entire first floor,” George said.
The back of the building will be renovated to include a new employee entrance, which will have access to the basement.
In the future, George said, he plans to request a permit to establish an outdoor seating area with landscaping where patrons can enjoy coffee and snacks.
“The idea for this space is to keep as much greenspace as we can with bushes and plantings,” he said.
City Administrator Dave Nord said since George is renovating the building and not moving or demolishing it, the project does not need city council approval.
Plan Commissioner Joe Gibbs said he was welcomes the decision to keep the Brick & Mortar property on Geneva Street.
“I think this looks nice,” Gibbs said of the plan. “I’m glad the building is staying.”