The coffee could be flowing soon at the old Brick & Mortar store that recently almost met the wrecking ball.
Thomas George, co-owner of Brick & Mortar, plans to establish an outdoor seating area at the business’s 832 Geneva St. location where patrons can enjoy coffee and snacks.
The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit Aug. 26 to allow George to establish the outdoor seating area.
Building Inspector Fred Walling said the outdoor seating area is an excellent use of the property.
“It meets all of our downtown requirements,” Walling said. “I’m happy that it’s going in the direction that it’s going.”
George last year proposed to demolish the Geneva Street building and replace it with a new two-story business structure. Several residents opposed that plan, and George entered into a deal with a third party to move the building across town.
The relocation deal later fizzled out, and George decided to renovate the old place rather than bulldoze it.
The new permit allows the outdoor area to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mayor Tom Hartz said George plans to offer a relaxing atmosphere as part of the outdoor seating area.
“They’re not going to have music or anything like that,” Hartz told aldermen. “This is just for coffee and dessert.”
George said he is excited that he was able to develop a plan that will keep the building intact and make it more accessible for residents.
“The right thing happened,” he said. “I think if we presented this at first, I think this is what would have happened.”