Business leaders are bringing their campaign to Lake Geneva to warn that the Trump administration’s reliance on tariffs on international trade could cripple the economy here and elsewhere.
“It’s hurting everybody,” farmer Derek Orth said during a town hall meeting in Lake Geneva organized by a group working to raise public awareness about the dangers of tariffs.
By imposing new taxes on goods imported from China and elsewhere, the Trump administration has sparked retaliatory tariffs that critics say are making it difficult for American businesses to reach customers abroad and to control their costs here at home.
The town hall meeting Aug. 15 was conducted at Primex Family of Companies, a Lake Geneva manufacturer of clocks and timers used in appliances and other products.
Paul Shekoski, chief executive officer of Primex, told the crowd that tariffs are forcing him to increase prices on his company’s products, and also to spend time adjusting the Primex international supply chain.
Located at 965 S. Wells St., Primex employs about 160 people.
Shekoski said tariffs have created distractions that are usurping time and energy that his company could spend otherwise on innovation and advancement.
“We’re caught in the tariffs,” he said. “It’s really fundamentally altered what we’re doing.”
The town hall event was organized by a group called Tariffs Hurt The Heartland, a coalition of trade associations in agriculture, retail, manufacturing and technology. The coalition calculates that tariffs under the Trump administration have cost Wisconsin businesses more than $500 million.
Representatives of both U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, attended the Lake Geneva event, and both voiced support for the event’s message that tariffs must end.
Steil district director Susie Liston said the first-term Republican congressman is a supporter of free trade who wants to craft better international trade deals.
“He believes that we need to protect the American worker and businesses and farmers,” Liston said.
John Kirchner, regional executive director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said his chamber supported the Trump administration’s tax reform package. Kirchner, however, said that whatever benefit the U.S. economy saw from the tax reform is being “swamped” by ill-advised tariffs.
Kirchner said President Trump has long been a proponent of taxes on international trade.
“We fundamentally disagree with that,” Kircher added. “We think it’s the wrong approach.”
Orth, who operates a 400-acre dairy farm near Platteville, said farmers already are hurting from low milk prices. Now, tariffs are squeezing farmers further by cutting off international markets for U.S.-made products such as cheese, he said.
If cheese makers continue struggling to sell their products in places like Mexico and China, Orth said, his farm might run out of customers interested in buying milk.
“What are we going to do?” he said. “We might have to shut down.”
Noting that the Trump administration continues to broaden its use of tariffs against one-time trading partners in Europe and elsewhere, town hall participants warned that the strategy could be pushing the U.S. economy toward a recession.
Bruce Denby, managing director of the bank known as CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce), said the trade wars have created a troubling sense of uncertainty in the business world.
Denby said he has grown increasingly concerned that the situation could lead to a recession.
“I really thought we were far away from a recession just a few months ago,” he said. “I’m not so sure now.”