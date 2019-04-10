The year has gotten off to a busy start for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, with calls up 50 percent from last year.
Between Jan. 1 and March 31, the department responded to 450 calls for service, compared with 300 calls during the same period in 2018.
Department officials see a number of reasons for the surging demand for services.
Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson said part of the reason for the increase is the extreme winter weather that the Lake Geneva region experienced earlier this year.
Not only do a lot of people slip and fall on snow and ice, but the weather also contributes to more traffic accidents where firefighters and paramedics are needed.
Moller-Gunderson said Lake Geneva also enjoyed a boost in tourism this winter with the ice castle attraction on Riviera Beach, contributing to more calls for service.
“Anytime you have more people coming into the community, you’re going to have more emergencies,” he said.
The department has about 40 staff members, which includes paid-on-call and paid-on-premise firefighters. Crew members work 12- to 24-hour shifts, depending on their schedules.
The department converted last year to a 24-hour operation, and shortly after that became state certified for paramedic service.
Fire Chief John Peters said he is pleased that the department is able to provide paramedic care to Walworth County residents.
“Our department members work very hard every day to ensure that our community receives prompt and professional care when emergencies occur,” Peters said.
Moller-Gunderson said the fire department is the only municipal department in Walworth County that offers paramedic care. Because of that, the department gets more mutual aid calls to assist other emergency management agencies.
Many surrounding fire departments have trouble recruiting and keeping volunteer firefighters.
“No department can look at themselves as an isolated island,” he said. “We help out nearby towns and cities, because it’s the right thing to do.”
The number of calls to department has increased steadily the past few years, from 1,289 calls in 2016 to 1,352 calls in 2017 and to 1,553 in 2018 compared.
Despite the increased demand, department officials say their emergency response times remain steady.
The department also is hoping to obtain more vehicles and equipment. This summer, the department is scheduled to take delivery of its fourth ambulance.
“There’s times when all three ambulances are out on calls,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “We’re grateful for the equipment that we have, but everything gets used heavily.”