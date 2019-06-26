Downtown Lake Geneva is experiencing an uptick in new business activity as the city’s summer tourism season takes off.
Several new businesses have filled vacant storefronts, while others are scheduled to open in the near future.
Candles, jewelry, clothing and beef jerky are among the products that tourists and other visitors will find this summer in the city’s downtown shopping district.
Sean Payne, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said empty storefronts have been revived with new businesses setting up shop.
“It’s great,” Payne said. “You don’t want to see any vacancies in the downtown.”
In the spot where a swimwear store once operated, best friends Leigh Ann Myers and Elizabeth Doyle have opened The Candle Mercantile at 870 W. Main St.
The business allows customers to make their own candles, choosing from 90 different scents as exotic as leather, coffee, bubble gum, sugar cookie, and campfire bacon.
The cost to make a candle ranges from $22 to $30, depending on the size and style.
Myers said the friends were looking for a fun business to operate, and she came upon a similar candle shop in Pittsburgh.
“I’m like, ‘We need to know more about this. This might be the thing we’re looking for,’” she said. “Everyone who I talked to about this was super excited.”
In addition to candles, customers can make their own body spray, room spray and wax tarts.
The business also is available for private parties such as birthday parties, wedding showers, family outings and team-building events.
“It’s been busier every day,” Myers said. “The word is getting out. The town is excited. It’s something that is fun to do. And everyone loves candles.”
Customer Brittney Strathmann of Walworth raved about the candle shop.
“This is so fun,” Strathmann said. “This is what Lake Geneva needs — something that’s interactive where groups can come in.”
Other businesses that have opened downtown recently include Beef Jerky Outlet, located in a former ice cream shop at 270 Broad St., and SoHO Boutique, a clothing store opened by Stephanie Horne in a long-vacant storefront at 875 W. Main St.
Water Lilly, a women and children’s clothing store, is scheduled to open in July at 235 Broad St., in the former home of a beauty salon and spa.
New business owner Leanne Sanders-Ieronimo is looking forward to opening a business in the city she has called home since 2008.
“I love this town so much,” she said. “It has so much to offer. I’m excited to be opening a business here.”
After operating a clothing store elsewhere for the past four years, Sanders-Ieronimo believes Lake Geneva particularly needs a place offering children’s clothing.
Work is still underway to prepare for the new store’s opening.
“We’re still under construction,” she said. “We’re trying to make it fun.”
Also preparing to open soon is Dennis Dahl, whose store is called The Opal Man LLC Gallery. Located at 253 Center St., the new store will deal in jewelry that features opal gems.
“If it’s not opal, we don’t have it,” Dahl said.
Opal is a mineral that is often found in Australia, Ethiopia and Mexico, that is often cut into gems.
Dahl currently operates an Opal Man store in Spring Green, Wisconsin. He said several customers at that store encouraged him to open a location in Lake Geneva.
Dahl has been working with opal gems for about 45 years, getting his start in 1969 in Australia.
He plans to open the Lake Geneva store soon, although no date has been set.
“We will probably do a soft opening to start to see if we need to work out any kinks,” he said. “There’s been quite a bit of interest.”