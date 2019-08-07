Enrollment is growing slowly in Lake Geneva’s new charter school programs and 3-year-old preschool — which is what administrators say they wanted and expected.
Starting this fall, the public school district is offering new charter school options for high school and elementary school-aged kids, as well as the first-ever preschool program for 3-year-olds.
Fifteen students have enrolled in Maple Park Charter School for elementary school students, while five students have enrolled in the high school program, called New Visions Charter School.
Both charter schools are structured to cater to parents who are home-schooling their children.
Janice Eckola, director of curriculum and instruction for the school district, said the enrollment numbers are what she expected for the first year of the charter school programs.
Eckola said she anticipates enrollment growing as more residents learn about the charter school options.
“We’re happy with how it’s going,” she said. “We don’t want to get too big too fast.”
In the new 3-year-old preschool, 18 children have been enrolled for the program’s first year.
Lauren Sprierenburg, the district’s director of student services, said she is pleased with the response that the program has received in its first year. The program is called Buzzing Bees.
“Being that it’s the first year, we weren’t expecting a ton of students to enroll,” she said. “We envision it growing as more people learn about the program.”
School board members of both the elementary school district and high school district approved the charter school programs last December, as Lake Geneva’s first attempt at the charter school concept.
In the Maple Park Charter School, parents of elementary-aged home-school students will work with a teacher to choose courses and learning materials for each student. The teacher then monitors the student’s progress throughout the week.
“That’s the whole purpose of this — to allow students to individualize their learning,” Eckola said.
The students also will attend Star Center Elementary School on Tuesdays or Thursdays to take a music, art, physical education or language class, as well as a science, technology, engineering or math program.
“They’re still able to come to a school to have those enhancement opportunities,” Eckola said.
In the New Visions Charter School program for high school students being home-schooled, students will take online classes at home and then attend career preparatory and elective classes at Badger High School.
Eckola said the online component allows students to take courses that are not offered at the high school.
The charter school programs follow the same school year as the traditional public school programs. Since charter school programs are considered a public school, students do not pay tuition.
Eckola said charter schools benefit students who have to travel for a sport or who have parents who have to travel for their jobs.
“Charter school programs are becoming more popular in Wisconsin, because more families travel or have their children in sports,” she said.
Members of the Lake Geneva elementary school board in March approved the Buzzing Bee program for 3-year-olds.
The program will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Star Center Elementary School, and from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Central-Denison Elementary School.
Buzzing Bees is open to district and non-district students who turn 3 years old on or before Sept. 1.
As part of the program, students work on art projects, sing songs, learn about shapes and sizes, and participate in social activities. The program is taught by a teacher and a teacher’s aide.
“They will learn through play. They will learn how to share and make friends,” Sprierenburg said. “They will learn social skills during their playtime.”
The cost for children to attend is $2,700 a year or $300 a month for a five-day program; $1,620 a year or $192 a month for a three-day program; or $1,080 a year or $138 a month for a two-day program.
There also is a $50 yearly morning snack fee.
“We felt there was a need in the community for something like this,” Eckola said.
Sprierenburg said the Buzzing Bees program will help children prepare for school before they enter kindergarten.
“It will help children become familiar with a school building,” she said. “It will help them know what to expect as a student.”
The school district also has partnered with Geneva Lakes Family YMCA to offer a wrap-around daycare program for 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool programs. The YMCA daycare will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central-Denison and Star Center elementary schools.
Ann Fulmer, marketing director for the YMCA, said parents can still enroll their children in the wrap-around program, so no enrollment numbers were available for the upcoming school year.
Parents can enroll their children in full sessions if they need six or more hours of care, or a half session if they require less than six hours of care.
The cost is $180 per week for five full-day sessions, and $130 per week for five half-day sessions.
“For parents who need all-day care, they can work with the YMCA,” Sprierenburg said. “The YMCA will come to our schools and offer their services.”