A Lake Geneva church has received approval to host a farmers market adjacent to the weekly market at Horticultural Hall.
The city council July 22 unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., to conduct its farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays through October.
It will coincide with the Horticultural Hall market.
Organizers plan to offer fresh produce, breads, cheeses, flowers and craft items, similarly to the neighboring market.
“This is really just an extension of the current farmers market,” Alderman Doug Skates said.
With the city permit, the church will receive 10 bags to cover parking meters on Broad Street to indicate free parking during the market, as well as signage to direct pedestrians.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he was initially opposed to offering the church bags to cover the parking meters.
“Initially when I looked at this application, that was my concern,” Hedlund said. “But I got over it.”