Residents and visitors may want to think twice before dropping a fishing line into Geneva Lake off Lake Geneva’s west end pier.
The Lake Geneva City Council voted Aug. 12 to prohibit fishing off the public pier, where renters dock their boats and some boat owners have complained recently about damage from fish hooks and other troubles.
The west pier is located near Riviera Beach.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he recently was riding on a boat, and when the boat returned, several people were fishing off the pier, making it difficult for the captain to dock his craft.
“It causes a problem down there. It’s not a fishing pier,” Hedlund said. “This needs to be done.”
The no-fishing order passed by a vote of 7-1.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower, who voted no, said the city-owned pier is an ideal fishing location for people and is better for fishing than other spots along the lake.
“It’s on a lake. This is a lake town,” Flower said. “Sometimes I think we’re getting a little overzealous with our regulations.”
Hunter Rickavaugh, a fishing enthusiast from Elkhorn, said the city’s fishing ban is unfair.
“It stinks,” he said. “People should be able to fish.”
Lake Geneva city officials have been discussing for months complaints from boat owners who rent space on the west end pier that security should be tightened up to stop vandalism and unwanted traffic.
The pier, however, also is public property where many non-boat owners like to walk and get close to the water, sometimes even jumping in for a swim.
Aldermen defended the fishing ban, saying it has long been the city’s intent not to permit fishing off the pier.
Alderman Doug Skates said there are several other spots where people can fish around the lakefront, including on the Riviera pier.
“You don’t have to sit on our pier to go fishing,” Skates said.
Although she voted for the ban, Alderwoman Shari Straube said the pier is a public area and that not all activities should be eliminated.
“I think we need to be careful that we’re not overstepping our bounds,” she said.
The ordinance also prohibits people from parking their boats at the pier for more than five minutes, unless they rent space at the pier. People are allowed to dock their boats for five minutes to load or unload passengers.
Flower said the parking should be increased to 10 minutes.
“I realize we don’t want them to be staying there overnight and parking,” she said. “But I think five minutes is a little short.”
Boat owner Casey Schiche said some people leave canoes and kayaks at the piers overnight.
“You have to start getting tough down there,” Schiche told aldermen. “There’s quite a few boats down there that don’t belong there.”
Aldermen also have approved a job description for a permanent harbormaster position. The previous harbormaster, Chuck Gray, retired in May after many years on the job.
Responsibilities in the new job description include managing the Riviera Beach and beach employees, monitoring leases of the first-floor businesses in the Riviera, maintaining boat slip waiting lists, assisting community resource officers with monitoring the pier and addressing parking issues at the Riviera.
The harbormaster previously has been responsible for booking weddings and other events at the Riviera, but that is no longer part of the job.
The harbormaster will work full-time March through August, with reduced hours September through February.
“This person would basically be the superintendent of the lakefront,” Alderwoman Selena Proksa said.
The city has not indicated when the position will be filled.