Lake Geneva city officials are struggling to find new workers to help maintain public restrooms.
City aldermen agreed in April to hire part-time maintenance workers to clean and monitor restrooms when other city staff are not available.
Public Works Director Tom Earle reported at a June 11 public works committee meeting that no outside contractors are interested in the restroom work.
Earle said several companies want to clean city-owned restrooms during the weekdays, but not during the weekends.
Alderman John Halverson said he agrees that it is difficult to find employees who are willing to clean restrooms.
“Contrary to popular belief, you’re not going to get 18-year-olds to do that,” Halverson said.
Earle said he plans to request additional part-time staff in the city’s 2020 budget to hire extra employees to maintain restrooms. Current staff clean the restrooms during the morning, but he is looking for staff to handle things during the afternoon and evening hours, and on weekends.
It is important to have restrooms maintained for tourists visiting the community, Earle said.
“We invite thousands and thousands of people to come here,” he said. “We owe it to them to have clean restrooms.”