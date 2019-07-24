When it comes to replacing the Riviera's roof, city officials have decided that the most expensive option is the best option.
A city committee overseeing restoration of the Lake Geneva landmark has moved forward with a roofing option expected to cost about $1.2 million — $200,000 more than other options.
Construction manager MSI General Corp. told Lake Geneva aldermen that installing a clay-tile roof would be the best option for the Riviera.
City officials have identified roof replacement as the first priority for the Riviera renovation project, which is expected to cost more than $5 million, based on early estimates. The city plans to work on the roof from February to April next year.
Representatives from MSI General have said that a clay-tile roof could about $1.2 million, while the next best option, a concrete-tile roof, would cost about $957,000.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for MSI, said that even though the clay-time roof is more expensive, it also has a longer life span and could last at least 75 years.
"That clay tile will out live all of us," Wolfe said during a July 17 meeting of the city's piers, harbors & lakefront committee.
After much discussion, the committee unanimously agreed to direct city staff and MSI General to put together a solicitation from roofing contractors for a clay-tile roof installation.
The action does not require city council approval, although the council will have to approve any roofing contract.
Alderwoman Shari Straube joined others on the committee in approving the clay-tile option, saying she believes it will be more cost-effective.
"It's a lower cost over a longer period of time," Straube said. "In the end, it starts to pay for itself."
City officials have considered installing a metal-tile roof in the past, which would cost about $843,000. However, Lutherbach said the Wisconsin Historic Society has not approved any options for a metal-tile roof. Since the Riviera is a historic building, the city has to follow options that have been approved by the historical society.
He said a metal-tile option was "off the table."
Wolfe said that if the city wants to save money, it could maintain the current roof, power wash it and attempt repairs. But he does not recommend that option, because then the roof may not match the appearance of other renovations on the building.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she would like the city to consider options for repairing the roof, if it is still in decent condition.
"If you truly feel there's a way we can fix the leakage problems and still have life in that roof, I think we should definitely explore that," Flower said.
Wolfe said a new clay-tile roof would require less maintenance and would cost less money over time. He said the Riviera currently has a concrete-tile roof, which has absorbed algae and been discolored from the sun during the past 30 years.
"Concrete — while a good product — does not have the same lifespan," he said. "It requires more maintenance."
Dave Lutherbach, another MSI representative, said the only maintenance needed on a clay-tile roof is an annual inspection to make sure there are no broken tiles.
"Typically, there would be no sealing, there would be no cleaning," Lutherbach said. "There would be nothing that would be a typical maintenance."
Lutherbach said the city also could save money by working on other exterior renovations while replacing the roof, which would cut costs associated with erecting scaffolding.
"You only have to scaffold the building once," he said.
The request for proposals are set to include cost options for the clay-tile roof, concrete-tile roof and repairing the current roof, as well as combining the roof replacement with other exterior renovations.
Committee members expect by next month to approve a contract bid proposal, with bids likely to be solicited in September.
Lutherbach said September would be a good time to seek bids, because a lot of contractors will be looking for projects to work on during the beginning of 2020.
"We should get some good numbers," he said. "because this is good winter work for them."