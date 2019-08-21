The company behind Lake Geneva’s ice castle could get $150,000 in city funds to develop new year-round attractions at city-owned Dunn Field park.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has agreed to allocate $150,000 over three years to Ice Castles LLC if the company wins city approval for its proposed improvements at Dunn Field.
Company officials say they would add another $250,000 of their own money in outfitting the park with a new water main, electrical service, a path for a shuttle service, and a new bridge.
“We can really clean that up and make it a beautiful and marvelous place that can be used forever,” company manager Jesse Stone said.
The improvements would serve future ice castle operations during the winter, and also provide infrastructure for the company’s proposed summertime attractions, which include water slides, splash pads and tubing on the nearby White River.
The Utah-based company has not yet asked the city for approval of the project.
The tourism commission uses city hotel room tax revenue to create and promote local attractions. The commission’s expenditures do not require City Council approval.
The ice castle interactive frozen funhouse drew thousands of visitors last winter during its debut in Lake Geneva.
Bridget Leech, executive director of the city’s Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she hopes to see the company continue to show an interest in Lake Geneva.
“We want them to be long-term partners,” she said.
The tourism commission receives about $270,000 a year in city hotel room tax revenue.
In approving the $150,000 three-year grant for the ice castle company, commission members said they were pleased with the ice castle’s results last winter.
Tammie Carstensen, commission chairwoman and also manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, said the ice castle attracted visitors at a time of year that is usually slow for tourism.
“January and February should have been down, because we had so much dang snow,” Carstensen said. “People usually cancel, yet our hotel numbers were up.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund, another commission member, said he believes Ice Castles LLC will make good improvements to Dunn Field.
Hedlund said he toured the ice structure last winter and was impressed.
Company officials estimate that 90,000 people visited the ice castle in Lake Geneva, which operated from mid-January to mid-March.
The company built a 20,000-square-foot frozen structure with slides, tunnels and fountains at Riviera Beach. The company hopes to relocate to Dunn Field this winter to attempt a larger castle.
Stone said strong winds from Geneva Lake and blowing sand from the beach hampered construction last year, and shifting ice on the beach severed power lines and water lines.
At Dunn Field, he said, the ice castle will be located on the park’s northeast corner of Dunn Field east of White River. Stone said the company looks forward to returning to Lake Geneva.
“We love the community here,” he said. “There’s something unique here. There’s an energy that’s absolutely contagious.”
Ice Castles also has proposed summertime attractions at Dunn Field, with inflatable water slides and splash pads and tubing and other activities on the White River.
Stone said the company hopes to be a part of Lake Geneva for many years.
“We hope to be here long term,” he said. “If they would allow us 10 years, we would.”