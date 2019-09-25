The site of the former Traver Hotel in downtown Lake Geneva could soon be reactivated.
Representatives of Lake Geneva Architects have presented the city with plans to build a two-story mixed-used development on the vacant site at 323 Broad St.
The Traver Hotel was located on the property from 1878 to 2016, when it was demolished.
The proposed new structure would include two retail/office spaces on the first floor, including Lake Geneva Architect, and two residential units on the second floor.
Jason Bernard of Lake Geneva Architects said the Broad Street location is an ideal site for the development. Bernard presented the proposal Sept. 16 to the city plan commission.
“I’m personally looking for an office space somewhere around Broad Street, and this seems to be the perfect fit,” he said.
Bernard said the upper-level residential spaces would serve as condominium units.
“We’re not looking at short-term rental or anything like that,” he said.
Bernard plans to install green space area between the new building and the neighboring First Church of Christ Science as well as along an alley next to the the Lake Geneva Regional News building.
Mayor Tom Hartz said he was impressed with the plans, and he views the development as a welcome addition downtown.
“It’s really a wonderful plan,” Hartz said.
The city council Sept. 23 approved a conditional-use permit for the development.
Alderwoman Selena Proska, who owns a nearby insurance business, said she was excited the old hotel property may be redeveloped.
“We’re looking forward to having some first district neighbors,” Proksa said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he, too, was impressed with the plan.
“When I looked at the drawing, I said, ‘Now, that is an improvement for the city of Lake Geneva,’” Hedlund said.
Edward Newman, who lives nearby on Wisconsin Street, asked Bernard if he plans to address water drainage issues in the area. Ever since the hotel was demolished, Newman said, his backyard becomes flooded during heavy rainstorms.
“Our garages become an island sometimes,” Newman said.
Bernard said he plans to address drainage issues at the site.
Skates said he believes redevelopment of the hotel site will help reduce flooding in the area.
“I think this building is going to remedy the scenario,” Skates said.
Charlene Klein, president of the Geneva Area Foundation, which oversees Horticultural Hall located across the street, told Bernard that because the site is near the Maple Park Historic District, his new building should include historic architectural design.
Klein said she was looking forward to the new commercial-residential property.
“We’re glad to see something in that lot,” Klein said. “I think Jason is going to do a good job.”
The Lake Geneva City Council on Sept. 23 agreed to install a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Lake View Drive in the Geneva Manor subdivision.