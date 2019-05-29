Lake Geneva city officials are planning to give different groups of residents an opportunity to become involved with an update of the city’s comprehensive plan.
The 10-year comprehensive plan serves as a guideline for the types of developments that will be allowed in certain areas of the city.
The plan was last updated in 2009.
The city plan commission May 20 endorsed a strategy for public participation that includes conducting a “visioning” workshop, along with two aldermanic district meetings and a focus group meeting with Hispanic residents.
Some city officials also want to make a special effort to include local high school students in the process.
The public participation plan still must be approved by the city council. Possible dates and times for the different sessions have not been discussed.
The city’s consultant, Vandewalle & Associates Inc. of Madison, would charge the city an estimated $6,716 to conduct the meetings.
City officials hosted an initial visioning workshop May 15 to allow residents to present ideas for what they would like to see included in the comprehensive plan.
Alderman Doug Skates, who also is a plan commission member, said he was pleased at the public participation.
“I saw a lot of faces that I haven’t seen before,” he said.
Mayor Tom Hartz said he supports making efforts to include high school students as well as Hispanic residents.
“Every perspective is valuable,” Hartz said.
City Planner Michael Slavney of Vandewalle & Associates agreed that it would be important to get high school-age students involved.
“They are the people who will be voting and eventually making decisions for the city,” Slavney said.
City officials are scheduled to work on the comprehensive plan for several months and possibly have an updated plan approved in November.