Rich Duda keeps hungry customers fed with potato pancakes at last year's Lake Geneva Oktoberfest in downtown Lake Geneva. The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission recently committed $7,500 to be a sponsor for the event.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District plans to install an electronic informational sign at Flat Iron Park next year, similar to the sign that has been installed in front of the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Mairead Broughan, 2, enjoys a pony ride with her father, Daniel Broughan, center, and guide Gabby Plansky, during a past Oktoberfest in Lake Geneva.
File photo, Regional News
Visitors to downtown Lake Geneva could be welcomed by updated street banner signs next year under plans of the city's downtown business district.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District plans to post more street banner signs in the downtown area next year to help promote upcoming events and holiday activities.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is getting about $45,800 in city funding, partly to promote its Oktoberfest event and to erect a new electronic sign downtown.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously agreed Sept. 11 to award the business district $7,500 to promote Oktoberfest and another $38,385 for other promotional activities.
The downtown business group plans to use about $20,000 to install an electronic informational sign at Flat Iron Park. The sign would be located near VISIT Lake Geneva’s visitor center and would be used to announce upcoming activities and events.
Bridget Leech, executive director of the business group, said Flat Iron Park is an ideal location for the sign because it gets a lot of foot traffic.
“That park is where a lot of things happen,” Leech said.
The district plans to use $4,885 to purchase additional street banner signs for downtown street posts. The banners would promote upcoming events, holiday activities and local businesses, as well as welcome people to the community.
Leech said when tourism consultant Roger Brooks visited Lake Geneva last year, he suggested more street banner signs to make the community look more inviting.
“It’s our responsibility to do something with some of the things he gave us,” Leech said. “As far as I can tell, we haven’t done that.”
Another $10,000 would be used for advertising costs.
Alderwoman Shari Straube, a tourism commission member, said she supported the allocation because of the work that the business district does to promote downtown.
“What you guys do for the downtown is really important,” Straube told Leech. “You do a nice job.”
The city tourism commission awarded $7,500 to sponsor the business group’s Oktoberfest event, scheduled for Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at Flat Iron Park and Broad Street.
Oktoberfest will include live entertainment, food vendors, a craft fair, pony rides and more.
Leech said the tourism commission would be the “title sponsor” for the event.
“Having your name on this event will allow the thousands of people that come to it understand who you are,” she said.
Leech said the business improvement district had five other sponsors contributing about $6,500 combined.
The group originally requested $15,000 for Oktoberfest, but city officials trimmed the award to $7,500.
Commission member Brian Waspi said he was concerned about having enough money on hand to support other local groups and events. The tourism commission is funded by city hotel room tax dollars.
“We’re about to be short changed to have the ability to handle some of the other things,” Waspi said. “It’s going to start getting a little tight.”
