Coming soon to Lake Geneva: Yes, it is called knockerball

A new outdoor activity is bouncing into downtown Lake Geneva this summer.
Representatives from Knockerball Southern Lakes LLC of Twin Lakes have agreed to offer knockerball from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Seminary Park.
Knockerball allows participants to climb inside large inflatable balls and then slam into one another hard enough to create high-impact yet painless collisions.
It was offered at last year’s Venetian Festival, and attracted a good crowd.
“It’s a fun activity,” said Olaf Borchert of Knockerball Southern Lakes. “It’s really an event. It’s a fun experience.”
No admission prices have been announced yet for the new downtown attraction.
City officials have agreed to allow knockerball at city-owned Seminary Park through Aug. 11 and again from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2, in an area of the park near South Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street.
The city council May 28 unanimously approved an event permit application.
Aldermen said knockerball will attract more visitors downtown.
“We want to have events for people to come and do different things,” Alderman Ken Howell said. “We could do this on a trial basis to see if it works out well.”
The company originally wanted to offer knockerball every day during the summer. But city officials were concerned about other park visitors being able to use the park, too.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said allowing the company to use the park four days a week would allow them to attract customers.
“I think they came to a good compromise,” Proksa said.
Charlene Klein, a former mayoral candidate who manages nearby Horticultural Hall, voiced concern about a private business being allowed to conduct business in a public park.
Klein said most recreational activities in the parks are operated by nonprofit organizations.
“I think we’re opening up a can of worms,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to say, ‘Well, I have an idea for a business.’”
Mayor Tom Hartz said he believes knockerball will become a popular entertainment option in the community.
“We’re looking to add things for people to do in our parks and in our downtown,” Hartz said.