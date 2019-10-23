Art demonstration: Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, 7 p.m., Oct. 24, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Featured artist is Carmelo Schifano. www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Local history: 7 p.m., Oct. 24, Gorlin family and business history, Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie, Golden Years Retirement Village, 270 Ridge Road, Walworth. 275-2426.
History conference: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 25, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. www.whlocalhistory.com.
Craft fair: Williams Bay Lioness Boo in the Bay craft fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 26, Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St..
Food pantry fundraiser: 6 p.m., Oct. 27, Legends Room in Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Cocktails, live music, magic, auctions. $75 per person, proceeds to Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. 262-581-3389 or www.walworthcountygoodpantry.org.
Truck or treat: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 27, First Lutheran Church and School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats, games and activities.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Diabetes counseling: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 and every Wednesday until Dec. 4, “Healthy Living with Diabetes” class, Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. $10. Registration required. 262-741-3309.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hotel opening: Halloween grand opening event, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, I-43 and state Highway 67, Elkhorn. Food, entertainment, trick or treat. 262-723-1888.
Monthly meeting: 10 a.m. Nov. 1, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or 262-245-6792.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 5, UW-Whitewater, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Nov. 5, Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.
Chamber mixer: Multiple chambers of commerce network scramble, 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, Burlington Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Breakfast, breakout sessions, promote your business.
Hunters event: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Southern Lakes Church, N6686 Highway 12, Elhkorn. Free event to prepare for hunting. 262-742-2366 or visit www.slefc.org.
Spaghetti dinner: Williams Bay Scouts BSA Troop 237 spaghetti dinner, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 9, Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie St. $12 adults, $8 children ages 4 to 9.
Holiday seminar: 3 to 5 p.m., Nov. 10, Calvary Community College, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. “Surviving the holidays” seminar about dealing with an ending marriage during the holidays. Register to attend at CalvaryCommunity.net/engage.
Open mic: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 15, annual fall open mic community event, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad, Elkhorn. Free event open to the public for performing or listening. LGBT-friendly. 248-3159.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.