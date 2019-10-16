Pizza fundraiser: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 16, Pizza Ranch, 28 W. Hidden Trail, Elkhorn. Portion of proceeds go to Columbiettes of St. Patrick Parish, in Elkhorn. 262-203-2173.
Business awards: VISIT Lake Geneva annual dinner and awards, Oct. 17, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Maple Lawn Ballroom, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. 6:30 p.m. 262-248-1349 or www.visitlakegeneva.com.
Special Olympics: Annual dinner, Oct. 17, seating at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., or 7 p.m., Simple Cafe, 5252 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 each. Carryout available, raffle and “Cookies For A Cause” all month, $2.50 each. 262-248-3034.
Homecoming parade: Williams Bay High School homecoming parade, 4 p.m., Oct. 18, Williams Bay. Route to be determined. Participants contact 262-245-6224.
Family Fest: Brookwood Fall Fest Fundraiser. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Dr, Genoa City. Games, craft vendors, hay ride, trunk and treat, costume parade. Chili cook-off signup at Tina.Mohr@gc2.k12.wi.us.
Library event: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 20, Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, open house with tours of renovated building.
Aububon meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Beth Goeppinger presents educational program at Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting. Free event, open to public. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for details.
Art demonstration: Geneva Lake Arts Foundation will host an art demonstration 7 p.m., Oct. 24 at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Featured artist will be Carmelo Schifano. For more information, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
History conference: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 25, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. www.whlocalhistory.com.
Food pantry fundraiser: 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Legends Room in Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Cocktails, live music, magic, auctions. Tickets $75 per person. Proceeds go to Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. Call 262-581-3389 or visit www.walworthcountygoodpantry.org.
Truck or treat event: from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 27 at First Lutheran Church and School, 1101 Logan St. in Lake Geneva. The event will feature treats and children’s games and activities.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hotel opening: Halloween grand opening event, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, I-43 and state Highway 67, Elkhorn. Food, entertainment, trick or treat. 262-723-1888.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., UW-Whitewater, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.
Chamber mixer: Multiple chambers of commerce network scramble, 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, Burlington Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Breakfast, breakout sessions, promote your business.
Hunters event: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Southern Lakes Church, N6686 Highway 12, Elhkorn. Free event to prepare for hunting. 262-742-2366 or visit www.slefc.org.
Open mic: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 15, annual fall open mic community event, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad, Elkhorn. Free event open to the public for performing or listening. LGBT-friendly. 248-3159.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.