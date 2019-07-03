The same company that recently purchased the Janesville Gazette newspaper has announced a deal to acquire the Beloit Daily News.
Adams Publishing Group announced June 25 that it has purchased the Greater Beloit Publishing Co., which includes the Beloit Daily News and other related assets.
The Beloit Daily News traces back to a series of newspapers founded in the 1840s. By 1915 the competing newspapers had all been consolidated under the banner of the Beloit Daily News.
In 1969, Duane Hagadone and the Hagadone Corp. purchased the Beloit Daily News from the Walter Strong family.
“We look forward to working with the talented staff in Beloit and uniting their efforts with our other award-winning publications in Wisconsin,” Adams Publishing regional president Jeff Patterson said.
Adams Publishing announced in early June that it was acquiring the Janesville Gazette, along with the affiliated Walworth County Today, a weekly shopper distributed for free in Lake Geneva.
Adams Publishing also operates newspapers in Fort Atkinson, Watertown and elsewhere, totaling 30 daily newspapers and over 100 weekly newspapers in 20 states.