Lake Geneva city leaders are continuing to struggle for consensus on whether downtown store owners should be allowed to use outdoor displays to entice customers.
A City Council committee has endorsed Mayor Tom Hartz’s compromise offer of allowing furniture and sandwich board signs, while prohibiting store merchandise displays.
But business owners remain dissatisfied with the mayor’s proposal, and some aldermen are signaling that they want to review the issue of banning outdoor merchandise displays.
Alderman John Halverson said even though he has mixed feelings about allowing outdoor merchandise, he would like to consider the issue again in the future.
“I want another kick at the cat,” Halverson said. “I want a little bit more research.”
Downtown merchants have been complaining loudly for weeks about new city enforcement efforts to ban outdoor merchandise displays that business owners have been using to attract attention — and customers.
Although the ban has been on the books for years, city enforcement has been relatively light until this spring.
Some merchants have been threatened with fines of $1,000 if they continue to display clothing, artwork, novelties and other goods on the sidewalks outside their shops.
Hartz attempted to find a compromise with his proposal to allow benches, tables, chairs, plant containers and sandwich board signs within 36 inches of stores, provided the articles do not encroach on any sidewalk. Early indications were that the proposed limit was 30 inches, but the mayor says he is proposing 36 inches.
Although merchandise would remain prohibited, Hartz said he believes his proposal would help make downtown stores more inviting.
“I think it will bring some consistency to the downtown and provide business owners and property owners some framework for creative expression,” he said. “It will provide a more friendly atmosphere.”
The mayor also says store owners could set up benches and other articles on public sidewalks outside their stores, although the displays cannot “encroach” on sidewalks.
The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee May 21 unanimously endorsed the mayor’s proposal, which now goes before the full city council for final consideration.
Hartz told aldermen that they could still propose another ordinance that would allow for outside merchandise displays.
Business owners attending the May 21 committee meeting expressed dissatisfaction with the compromise offer.
Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine’s gift shop, 858 W. Main St., said business owners should be allowed to show their merchandise to customers outside.
“I think it adds a little excitement to town where people can see different things,” Pappas said.
Added Paul Ochalek, co-owner of Great Eggs restaurant, 220 Cook St.: “It helps people look around a little bit more, and turn their heads every now and then.”
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St. said merchandise actually would create less clutter on the sidewalks than the mayor’s idea for benches, tables and planters.
Lee also said it is the businesses that attract visitors to Lake Geneva sidewalks in the first place.
“Without the merchants,” he said, “there is no Lake Geneva as we know it.”
Not all downtown merchants, however, agree on the issue.
Kevin Fleming, owner of Flemings Ltd., 711 W. Main St., said he opposes outdoor merchandise displays.
Fleming said one business owner about 10 years ago displayed clothing items that contained language that Fleming found offensive. City officials, he said, ended up asking the business owner to remove those items from the display.
“We’re all small-business owners,” Fleming added. “We’re all in this together.”