WILLIAMS BAY — Lake Geneva’s new congressman, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, reached across the aisle Oct. 14 and welcomed a visiting Democrat to his district.
U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-New Mexico, joined Steil in a visit to Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, where Steil was elected last year to succeed then-House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The two congressmen participated together in a roundtable discussing with representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva and other local officials at the Pier 290 restaurant on the Williams Bay lakefront.
Steil said the purpose of inviting Small was to demonstrate how Republicans and Democrats can work together to address issues affecting Americans.
“We’re in turbulent times, but there are areas and there are issues that are not partisan, that we’re able to sit down and work together on,” Steil said. “To me, that’s what it’s really focused on.”
Steil also commented on the current impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which the first-term Republican he said he does not support.
“I would rather be focused on the work that we can actually get done and not focus on the partisanship that we’re seeing in Washington,” he said.
The roundtable discussion focused on tourism and the important role that the tourism industry plays in the local and national economy.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group, said one in 13 jobs in the country is related to tourism, and about $1.5 billion of Wisconsin’s revenue comes from tourism.
Klett said she would like tourism to have a cabinet-level agency on a national scale.
“It is here in Wisconsin, and that’s because we have manufacturing, we have agriculture, and we have tourism,” she said. “That’s about any state you go to.”
Small said tourism also is mostly seasonal in New Mexico, which presents some challenges to the state’s infrastructure during certain times of the year.
“It doubles or triples in the summer,” Small said. “So, there’s an impact.”
The discussion also focused on attracting more tourists to the Lake Geneva area.
Klett said she and other representatives from the local tourism industry currently are paying attention to relations with China, because of local efforts to attract Chinese tourists.
“China is the market that everyone is going after,” she said. “Lake Geneva will be a great host if we can get our message to the Chinese market and if relationships stay friendly.”
Steil said one of the things that helps makes Wisconsin attractive to tourists is the pride that residents have in the state.
“There’s a sense of place when you’re here,” he said.
Steil said he plans to return the favor and visit Small’s congressional district in the near future. He added: “We will stay focused on areas that we can work together on.”