Craig MacGregor remembers visiting the Riviera during his childhood, and now he hopes to be involved with renovating the Lake Geneva landmark.
MacGregor of Barrington, Illinois, was one of about 30 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid conference Sept. 11 to receive information about the Riviera renovation project.
MacGregor of Windco Windows said his St. Louis-based company is planning to submit a bid to provide architectural windows for the project.
“I used to play in this building many years ago,” he said. “I love this building.”
City officials have identified roof replacement, tuck-pointing and window replacement as the first projects to be completed as part of a renovation that could take two years and cost $5 million or more.
The city hopes to begin work in February.
Dan Czubin of Lager Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc. said his Milwaukee company also plans to submit a bid for the project.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Czubin said. “It will be an exciting project.”
Representatives from MSI General Corp., the city’s architect and construction manager for the Riviera project, hosted the pre-bid conference to provide information and answer questions from prospective bidders.
MSI representative Dave Luterbach told the companies that work would continue throughout the winter and mid-spring, weather permitting.
Luterbach also told the bidders that the site will be secured while work is being conducted, and MSI General will make sure that the appropriate materials are available to them.
“There’s not going to be a whole lot of activity here during the winter — so we’re hoping,” he said. “We will provide temporary fencing around the area, so we will keep everything secure.”
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for MSI General Corps., said their proposals for contracts would be due Sept. 18 and would be presented to the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee that day.
MSI General recently completed a three-dimensional scan of the Riviera to allow bidders to view the building remotely.
“It’s easy to view,” Wolfe said. “Often times, one-dimensional drawings are hard to completely understand, and this will help everybody get a true understanding of what the direction is.”
City officials have determined that the best option for roof replacement is installing a new clay-tile roof, which is projected to cost about $1.3 million. The winning bid for the roof contract will have to be approved by the piers committee, then the finance, licensing and regulation committee, and finally the full city council.
Wolfe said he was pleased with the number of people who attended the pre-bid conference.
“It’s a solid group of individuals,” he said.
MacGregor said his company has supplied windows for historic building projects throughout the country. His company recently was involved with a renovation project for Elgin Tower in Elgin, Illinois.
“That’s got a lot of notoriety from the architectural community,” he said. “We’re hoping we can do something similar here.”
Czubin said his company currently is working on several projects in the area, although he would not discuss details.
“It’s kind of all over the place,” he said. “It’s a busy time of the year.”