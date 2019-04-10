The Lake Geneva School District does not charge tuition for its 4-year-old kindergarten program. An article in the March 28 edition incorrectly described the program.
Latest e-Edition
- By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
WILLIAMS BAY — Big Foot/Williams Bay’s girls soccer co-op kick…
- By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
Big Foot’s baseball team kicked off its week with a barn-burne…
- By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
For Big Foot senior Meghan Dykstra, bowling has always been in…