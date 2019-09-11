Bailey Estates subdivision is located in Williams Bay. An article in the Aug. 29 edition had the wrong location.

The sign in front of Williams Bay High School is on State Highway 67. An article in the Aug. 29 edition had the wrong highway number.

Chris Schultz has been a reporter for more than 40 years. He has been with the Lake Geneva Regional since 2010. He covers the Lake Geneva City Council and the Lake Geneva area schools.