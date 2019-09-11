Bailey Estates subdivision is located in Williams Bay. An article in the Aug. 29 edition had the wrong location.
The sign in front of Williams Bay High School is on State Highway 67. An article in the Aug. 29 edition had the wrong highway number.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 2:44 am
Chris Schultz has been a reporter for more than 40 years. He has been with the Lake Geneva Regional since 2010. He covers the Lake Geneva City Council and the Lake Geneva area schools.
