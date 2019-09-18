Daniel Cowell is senior manager of the Emagine Geneva Lakes movie theater. His job title was incorrect in the Sept. 12 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Latest e-Edition
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
When the Badger football team suffered its first loss of the s…
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis co-op kept rolling in their Roc…
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
While it is no surprise to fans of Badger tennis that head coa…