Gerald Steinke is retiring as the former operator of Steinke Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. A headline in the Aug. 8 edition misidentified the funeral home. The first name of Steinke’s grandson, Bryan Patrick, was misspelled in the article. And Patrick says he quit the funeral business for personal reasons, not because of working long hours and weekends.
