Demonstration planned in Lake Geneva

A new organization called Order Squad is organizing a “Call for Peace” tonight at 7 p.m. at the Riviera courtyard.

Once together, the group will take a nine minutes knee of silence in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while handcuffed and pushed face-down into the ground.

While the gathering will honor the memory of Floyd, the Order Squad differs from other protest groups throughout the country. This group is not protesting police brutality or systemic racism, but speaking out instead against the violent protests and looting that has occurred in cities throughout the country.

Order Squad organizer and Lake Geneva resident Mark Zukowski said he started the group, which formed on June 2, with a group of friends to protect the community from looting and property damage.

“This is not against the police,” he said. “This is focused straight on the violent protesters. This has nothing to do with the police, we are with the police.”

Order Squad is not choosing to call the gathering a “call for peace”, instead of a protest.