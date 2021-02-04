Dollar General coming to Pell Lake at site of former motel

Monroe said he believes Genengels resided in Florida while owning the motel and that there was little oversight of the property.

The state of the property reached such a state that the village sent a building inspector to the site for an evaluation. Monroe said the inspector found multiple buildings hooked up to the same power transformers rather than each having their own.

He said after an additional inspection, it was found that the main building was in such disrepair that it needed to be razed.

“There was just no way you could save it,” he said.

Monroe said Genengels eventually paid to have the buildings razed but that debris was left on the property afterwards. It was not until the remaining walls of the structure caught fire one evening that the property was cleared.

Walworth County assumed control of the property after back taxes grew and grew before it was obtained by the Village of Bloomfield.

The Village then sold the property to Dollar General Corp. on Oct. 1, 2020 for an unknown amount.

Current village administrator Lloyd Cole could not be reached for comment after multiple email inquiries.