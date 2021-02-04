Dollar General coming to Pell Lake at site of former motel

The Pell Lake neighborhood in the Village of Bloomfield will receive a new Dollar General store as soon as spring, bringing new life to a plot which formerly housed a motel that had fallen into disrepair.
Crews are currently constructing the new Dollar General at N1411 Clover Rd., the site of the former Pell Lake Motel.
All of the former buildings on the former motel location have been cleared and the structure of the new variety store building has already been built.
Angela Petkovic, a spokeswoman for Dollar General, said in an email statement that while the store opening is currently slated for early spring, construction progress may affect the actual date.
For some, the new store will not only provide a new option for those shopping in the Pell Lake area, it will also replace the crumbling vestiges of the former motel campus.
Former Village of Bloomfield President Ken Monroe said he believes the Pell Lake Motel was first constructed in the 1960’s and that it sold in the 1970’s to George Weeks. He said after the motel had changed hands it transitioned away from nightly to weekly rental and began to slip into disrepair.
“From that time on it started going downhill,” he said.
Monroe said Weeks then sold the property to Bob Genengels, who could not be reached for comment.
Monroe said he believes Genengels resided in Florida while owning the motel and that there was little oversight of the property.
The state of the property reached such a state that the village sent a building inspector to the site for an evaluation. Monroe said the inspector found multiple buildings hooked up to the same power transformers rather than each having their own.
He said after an additional inspection, it was found that the main building was in such disrepair that it needed to be razed.
“There was just no way you could save it,” he said.
Monroe said Genengels eventually paid to have the buildings razed but that debris was left on the property afterwards. It was not until the remaining walls of the structure caught fire one evening that the property was cleared.
Walworth County assumed control of the property after back taxes grew and grew before it was obtained by the Village of Bloomfield.
The Village then sold the property to Dollar General Corp. on Oct. 1, 2020 for an unknown amount.
Current village administrator Lloyd Cole could not be reached for comment after multiple email inquiries.
Monroe said once the new store opens it will be a useful resource to those in the Pell Lake area with few other nearby shopping options.
“It was nice to hear General Dollar picked it up, tore the houses down and cleaned it up,” he said. “It’s going to be a good site for the village.”
Dollar General is also exploring the prospect of opening two other locations in the area although nothing has been decided at this time.
“We are also in a due diligence phase for a location in Elkhorn that would be located off Highway A as well as a location off Milwaukee Avenue in Waterford,” Petkovis said in the statement. “This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, final decisions for both are anticipated to be determined by spring 2021. “