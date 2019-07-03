A downtown Lake Geneva bar and grill is getting renewed liquor licenses from the city, despite some concerns about whether the business has been open enough to customers.
Northsiders Lake Geneva, formerly known as Carvetti’s Grill and Tap House, 642 W. Main St., was closed last summer for what the business owner says was interior renovations.
City ordinance requires any establishment with a liquor license to be open to the public at least 90 consecutive days within a year.
The city council voted 5-1 on June 24 to renew two liquor licenses for Northsiders, despite lingering concern about the business.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa cited reports that Northsiders was not open the required 90 consecutive days last year, and that it might not even be open this year.
“I’m very concerned about approving this,” Proksa said.
City Clerk Lana Kropf, however, said business owner Daniel Caravette has provide receipts, at the city’s request, to prove that the bar and grill has been open.
Caravette addressed aldermen during a June 4 committee meeting, saying he closed the business most of last summer to complete renovations that were required by the state.
“It killed my summer,” he said.
Caravette said he is working to hire staff to get back to full operation, noting that he has been in business in Lake Geneva for many years.
“I’m slowly but surely putting it back to where it was,” he said.
Aldermen Tim Dunn voted against the liquor license renewals because, he said, the sidewalks outside Northsiders have not been cleared of snow during the winter.
“I don’t care about the liquor license — who has it and for how long,” Dunn said. “I do care that the area is not shoveled.”
Other city officials cautioned against using snow removal as a rationale for withholding a liquor license.
Alderman Ken Howell said the city could keep up to date with the business, and if the business is not in compliance with ordinances in the future, other action could be taken against the liquor licenses.
“If we approve this today, we could always come back and complain to revoke it for a cause,” Howell said. “As long as it’s for a cause, we’re not in trouble.”