Downtown Lake Geneva merchants cited for displaying merchandise outside their stores say they have turned down settlement offers from the city, and instead will fight the city in court.
Robert Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine’s Gift Shop, and Thomas Pinkl, owner of Indochine Tu Galleria, all received citations carrying fines of $187 a day in late July for allegedly violating a city ordinance against outdoor merchandise displays.
The three business owners all pleaded not guilty in Lake Geneva Municipal Court on Aug. 22 and then attended a pre-trial conference on Sept. 18 with City Attorney Dan Draper.
Pappas said the city attorney offered to waive the $187 fine if Pappas agreed not to display merchandise outside his store in the future.
Pappas said he decided to continue the case in court instead.
“My contention was not with the $187 fine,” he said. “It was about the principle of it all. We should be able to have items in our foyer.”
Lee similarly said Draper told him that the city could be flexible on the fine, since the city felt that Lee had complied with an outdoor display ban since being issued the citation.
“I told him that it had nothing to do with the $187,” Lee said. “So at that point, he said, ‘Do you want to bring it trial?” And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’”
Draper could not be reached for comment.
Mayor Tom Hartz said he was not aware of any proposed agreement between the city and the shop owners regarding the outdoor merchandise. He said such a deal would be made by Draper.
“That’s entirely the attorney’s call,” Hartz said.
The city issued several downtown store owners citations this summer during a crackdown on an outdoor merchandise display ban that had been on the books for years, but that the city had not enforced regularly.
Businesses complained that the display ban would make it difficult for them to promote their stores, while city officials said the ban was necessary to keep sidewalks uncluttered and easy for pedestrians to move around.
Another store owner, Ruth Ann Hackman, also has pleaded not guilty to a citation, although she was not present Sept. 18 in municipal court.
A fifth business representative, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty earlier and agreed to pay a $187 fine.
Lee and Pappas said they were not given a trial date during the meeting with Draper, but were told the city would contact them later about a scheduled date.
Lee said Draper informed him that he could obtain a permit from the city to display merchandise outdoors. Lee said he has learned that the permit costs about $400 a year.
“My reply was: ‘It’s private property. That’s extortion,’” Lee said.
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing told the merchants during an Aug. 22 hearing that if they plead not guilty, a trial probably would be held in late October or early November.
“I’m definitely going,” Pappas said. “I’m going to see what happens.”
Pappas said this is the first time he has been involved with any sort of court issue. He said the hearing with Draper was “pretty easy,” and that Lee did most of the talking for the store owners.
“He has the gift of gab,” Pappas said. “I just listened for the most part.”