A longtime Lake Geneva business owner is being remembered for his big heart and cheerful personality.
Noureddin “Noure” Nateghi-Asli, owner of Noure’s Oriental Rugs at the Fancy Fair Mall in downtown Lake Geneva, died May 10 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville at the age of 73.
Nateghi-Asli had been part of the downtown Lake Geneva shopping and tourism scene for about 40 years.
Robert Skitbitzki, co-owner of Fancy Fair Mall, said Nateghi-Asli was not only one of his tenants, but also was a friend.
“He always had a smile on his face,” Skibitzki said. “I traveled with him and went out to dinner with him often. I knew him well. He will be sorely missed.”
Nateghi-Asli was born in Tehran, Iran, to Esmiael Nateghi-Asli and Halimeh Barhagh. He graduated from Milton College in 1974 and opened Noure’s Oriental Rugs in 1980.
He lived in Delavan, but his exotic rug business grew successful in Lake Geneva.
Kathy Yih, owner of the neighboring Chinawest Jewelers of Lake Geneva, said she developed a close friendship with Nateghi-Asli.
Yih said Nateghi-Asli was very knowledgeable about his products, and was always willing to help his customers. She remembers him for his smile and for always being a gentleman.
“He was a good, quality person,” she said. “We’re going to miss him downtown.”
Taylor Danz of Lake Geneva, who worked as a manager at Noure’s Oriental Rugs for about 12 years, said not only was Nateghi-Asli a friend, but also a mentor.
“All of us who spent time with him knew of his infectious and happy demeanor,” Danz said. “His death will have an impact on many who were close to him, including myself.”
Longtime customer Donna Neshek of Lake Geneva said she had known Nateghi-Asli for about 25 years.
Neshek was saddened when she learned about his death.
“It broke my heart,” she said. “It’s a small community, so it touches a lot of people when you lose somebody.”
Nateghi-Asli operated a second run shop in the Chicago area, where he also was held in high regard, even among competitors.
Armen Minasian, owner of Minasian Rugs in Evanston, Illinois, said Nateghi-Asli was known for selling high-quality products and also for having a good reputation with customers.
Minasian said Nateghi-Asli was always willing to help people in need.
“He was the kind of man where if you had a problem, he would help,” Minasian said. “If there were two people who were having a conflict, he would step in the middle and try to solve that conflict.”
Many remember Nateghi-Asli’s upbeat spirit and sense of humor.
Skibitzki said Nateghi-Asli operated a good business, kept his store open seven days a week, and rarely missed a day of work.
Skibitzki said the store owner also had a good sense of humor.
“He was a guy that liked to tell stories, and he was somewhat of a jokester,” Skibitzki said. “He liked what he did, or he wouldn’t have been in business as long as he was.”
Nateghi-Asli is survived by his wife, Cathleen, whom he married in 1974, as well as two children.
Joyce Jones, his mother-in-law, said Nateghi-Asli was a welcome addition to her family.
She recalled being impressed the first time she met Nateghi-Asli, because he opened a car door for his future wife.
“He was just a wonderful person,” Jones said. “There couldn’t have been a better person for our daughter.”
Minasian said Nateghi-Asli always talked about his family, and was a good role model for others.
“He was the type of guy,” Minasian said, “I would want my kids to look up to.”
A celebration of life for Nateghi-Asli is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 22 for family, friends and colleagues at his home, 2530 Countryside Lake in Delavan.