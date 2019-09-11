The city of Lake Geneva is moving forward with its search for a new harbormaster to oversee the city’s lakefront.
City officials are looking to fill the position after the previous harbormaster, Chuck Gray, retired in May.
Donna Crook has served as interim harbor since then.
City Administrator Dave Nord announced during a Sept. 3 personnel committee meeting that he had received eight inquiries and had interviewed two candidates.
“One of them considers themselves a lifer in the community and is very interested in the position,” Nord said. “The other one is awfully enthusiastic, as well. They both seem to have some really good qualities.”
Nord said he plans to advertise the position for at least another week.
“I just don’t want to close it and have someone say, ‘I didn’t know,’” Nord said.
Some responsibilities of the position include managing Riviera Beach, monitoring leases for first-floor businesses in the Riviera, maintaining boat slip waiting lists, and assisting community resource officers with monitoring the west end pier.
The harbormaster will be supervised by the public works director and will oversee the beach manager, Riviera security staff and boat launch attendants.
Alderman Doug Skates said now is a good time to advertise the position, before winter.
“It’s before the snowbirds fly,” Skates said. “You won’t have people say, ‘I was gone all winter, and I didn’t know about it.’”
Nord said he plans to interview more candidates within the next few weeks, and he hopes to have the position filled in the near future. He said after the candidate is hired, the new harbormaster will train with Crook.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she was happy that the city is working to find strong candidates.
“I think because we’re not in a huge hurry to fill this position, we can get a good candidate,” Proksa said. “We’re off to a good start.”