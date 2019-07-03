Former Lake Geneva Mayor Alan Kupsik has been reappointed to a board that oversees the regional Community Action Agency.
The nonprofit agency is based in Beloit and serves both Rock County and Walworth County with programs designed to help residents with jobs, housing, parenting and other needs.
It operates with federal and state funding.
Kupsik has served since 2014 on the agency’s board, which includes about 20 volunteer representatives from both Walworth County and Rock County. The Walworth County Board recently reappointed him for another two-year term.
Kupsik is a former Lake Geneva alderman and mayor who served as mayor for two years before losing a re-election effort last year.