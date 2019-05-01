The former president of VISIT Lake Geneva has landed a new job with a large resort in southern California.
Ed Svitak, who resigned from VISIT Lake Geneva in December, has joined the staff at Pacific Palms Resort near Los Angeles.
Pacific Palms is a 650-acre resort that includes a 290-room hotel, two golf courses, and a luxury spa and salon.
Svitak, who was in the hotel business previously, has joined the sales team at Pacific Palms, although both he and the resort said the arrangement is temporary.
Svitak said he is “helping an old friend in researching new business.”
Svitak resigned from VISIT Lake Geneva after 16 months as the region’s top tourism promoter, citing disappointment on the job.
He has been replaced by Stephanie Klett, formerly the state’s tourism secretary.