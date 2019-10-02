Joe Stefenoni, a vendor at Farm Aid, is membership director for National Grange. The organization’s name was incorrect in the Sept. 26 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Latest e-Edition
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
Badger’s football team was seeking a bounce-back performance S…
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
WALWORTH — For the second week in a row, the Big Foot football…
- Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net
-
WILLIAMS BAY — The past three years have seen the Williams Bay…