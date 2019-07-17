Farmers market-goers in Lake Geneva may soon have additional options for purchasing fresh produce, breads, cheeses, flowers and craft items.
Members of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. and 817 Geneva St., plan to conduct a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays through October, the same day and times that the neighboring Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., conducts its farmers market.
The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit July 15 to allow the church to host the farmers market. The permit still has to be approved by the city council.
Holly Starck, Holy Communion Episcopal Church member, said the church plans to use the farmers market as a fundraiser and as an outreach program to the community. Starck said the church’s market could complement Horticultural Hall’s farmers market.
“Over the years, the farmers market has seemed like a natural fit, and Horticultural Hall has more people than what they can use,” Starck said. “It flows very nicely to go from their property to our property.”
Starck said she has talked with Sean Payne, marketing manager for Horticultural Hall, and he seems to be in support of the church’s proposal. She said the church’s market also could help reduce some overcrowding at Horticultural Hall on Thursdays.
“He’s had more vendors than what he can support, and they have, over time, done a little encroaching on our property,” Starck said. “We’re working with both of us getting what we need for ourselves and our community.”
Charlene Klein, president of the Geneva Area Foundation Board, which oversees Horticultural Hall, said she is in favor of the church conducting its own farmers market.
“We have no objections to this whatsoever,” Klein said. “We try to be a good neighbor with the Episcopal church and contribute to them in various ways.”
Ted Herig, co-owner of Geneva Street Antiques, 821 Geneva St., said he likes the idea of having more farmers market space in the downtown area.
“It’s a great problem to have, to have an expansion of an activity like this,” Herig said. “It’s truly an experience and a culture, and they want to expand this experience and culture.”
Herig suggested closing off parking in front of Horticultural Hall on Thursdays to help reduce traffic and parking issues during the farmers market.
“That would ease that congestion outside of Horticultural Hall and in front of the church,” Herig said.